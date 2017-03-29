McAdoo confident in Flowers

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX – It’s looking more and more every day like the embattled Ereck Flowers will keep his job as the Giants’ left tackle. And if he does, it sounds like he’s got Ben McAdoo’s support.
“I think one of the best games Ereck played all year was the playoff game, the last game of the season,” McAdoo said on Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings. “He’s working hard on his technique. I’m pretty confident that he’s working pretty hard right now at being a better player, putting a lot of time and energy in to it. You get to see his face a lot. He’s in and out of the building a lot. I know he loves the game and I have confidence in Ereck.”
McAdoo’s endorsement was …
