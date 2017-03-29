Marshall’s size will be key asset for Manning

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX – The Giants may not have made the kind of free-agency splash that they made last season, but they have spent the last few days positively glowing about the addition of Brandon Marshall. To them, the addition of the 6-4 receiver is a big deal.
A really, really big deal.
“There are a lot of advantages to having a bigger receiver on the outside,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. “You can throw it up, especially with someone like Brandon with his strength and his catch radius. He almost didn’t fit through my doorway when he came into the building. He’s a big man. He’s like a tight end body out ….
