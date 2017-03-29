Forum Post: Who would you say is the best CB in Giants history?

Sehorn is my personal pick.

He’s only been here one year, but Janoris Jenkins can give him a run for his money if his excellent play stands the test of time.

For a short period of time, Sehorn was the best i’ve seen in my lifetime (I’m 39).

Sehorn, but his peak was so short. Most old timers say it’s Emlen Tunnell (I think), but he was before my time.

Corey Webster probably has the most solid body of work. Although not here, and not the answer to this question, Sam Madison is one of the best who has worn the uniform.

would be up there.



+1 In comment 13409579 Russ in Queens, NYC said:+1

The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I’ve seen. I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now. Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.

Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I’d say it was Tunnell.

My dad said Emlin Tunnell was incredible. He said Dick Lynch was pretty good too. But Jenkins and Aple are pretty good too. ANd they both tackle,

That I’ve seen (I’m 50), Mark Collins, Mark Haynes a close 2nd. Sehorn had one exceptional season, but still not as good as the other two guys.



The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I’ve seen. I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now. Sehorn was outstanding at his peak. In comment 13409592 arcarsenal said: I was just going to say this, Jenkins had the best single season of a corner I’ve seen in my 3+ decades of watching Giants football.

If DRC has another season like last year, I’d consider putting him above Collins. He is a great player.

But the best individual season I’ve seen was Jenkins last year.



Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I’d say it was Tunnell. In comment 13409595 Marty in Albany said: there are two other db’s in the hall of fame = tom landry and frank gifford who was all pro as a db before moving to rb and eventually wr

Erich Barnes was the best when I was growing up. Don’t remember why they treaded him.

that I have watched. His Giant career was too short.



Honorable mention : Mark Haynes, Perry Williams, Will Peterson , Corey Webster. Usually gets some play if you go back aways . But I remember him mostly when he was with the Browns. Tunnell is an HOFer. From that perspective, he’s the best. Career value: Mark Collins . Peak value: Jason SeahornHonorable mention : Mark Haynes, Perry Williams, Will Peterson , Corey Webster. First 3 corners on the current team will undoubtedly budge that list before they are done.



Mark Haynes

Mark Collins

Perry Williams

Jason Sehorn

Corey Webster

Phillippi Sparks Here are a couple I would say since I am 45 and missed some of the real greatsMark HaynesMark CollinsPerry WilliamsJason SehornCorey WebsterPhillippi Sparks http://gmenhq.com/2015/08/12/top-cornerbacks-giants-history/

daily news – ( New Window )

for a career: webster

Was also a six time Pro Bowler, 4 times with the Giants.

Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it’s a matter of taste.

Willie Williams was also good.

when I started following the Giants

but I will say that his turnaround during the 07 season is one of the most amazing I’ve ever seen a player make. From getting benched during the regular season to shadowing and shutting down opposing #1s throughout a SB run, the whole thing was pretty incredible. He’ll always have a notable spot in Giants history because of it.

The Giants probably win the division if they hold on and were winning. Haynes got hurt, Lomax and Roy Green went to work and they lost. He never played for the Giants again, held out 1985, traded for picks prior to the 1986 draft

but when he came of age in Buffalo, he was a high end corner from postseason 07 through the end of 2012 when most of the 2 super bowl Coughlin-era Giants started to fade. That’s 4+ solid seasons of CB play.

but he did not put the years in …. Sparks was a beast….in hsi own right

Otherwise I’d say him. 79 INTs in his career.



but he did not put the years in …. Sparks was a beast….in hsi own right In comment 13409647 MotownGIANTS said: I agree. I felt very confident with those 2 out there. The Redskins had 2 great corners at the same time, IIRC.



Otherwise I’d say him. 79 INTs in his career. In comment 13409649 jeff57 said: He played both at a high level



Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it’s a matter of taste. In comment 13409627 Milton said: This.

In comment 13409606 wonderback said: Toast lol

in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.

Was a little too young for Collins. Sehorn and Webster both had their moments, but didnt do it for long enough. I am hoping Jenkins can pass them all.

season was one in which he was a physical freak and was putting it all together. He went from a curiousity as a white CB, to realizing that he was talented but raw, and by 1997 had turned into a combination shut down/big play corner, with the ability to have Pick 6′s happen. That torn ACL and his subsequent desire to bulk up like a linebacker in his comeback ruined what would have been an amazing career. For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550974&show_all=1#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.