Forum Post: Who would you say is the best CB in Giants history?

Sehorn is my personal pick.
He’s only been here one year, but Janoris Jenkins can give him a run for his money if his excellent play stands the test of time.
For a short period of time, Sehorn was the best i’ve seen in my lifetime (I’m 39).
Most old timers say it’s Emlen Tunnell (I think), but he was before my time.
Although not here, and not the answer to this question, Sam Madison is one of the best who has worn the uniform.
I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now.
Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.
Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I’d say it was Tunnell.
But Jenkins and Aple are pretty good too. ANd they both tackle,
That I’ve seen (I’m 50), Mark Collins, Mark Haynes a close 2nd. Sehorn had one exceptional season, but still not as good as the other two guys.
|The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I’ve seen.
I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now.
Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.
I was just going to say this, Jenkins had the best single season of a corner I’ve seen in my 3+ decades of watching Giants football.
If DRC has another season like last year, I’d consider putting him above Collins. He is a great player.
But the best individual season I’ve seen was Jenkins last year.
|Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I’d say it was Tunnell.
there are two other db’s in the hall of fame = tom landry and frank gifford who was all pro as a db before moving to rb and eventually wr
Erich Barnes was the best when I was growing up. Don’t remember why they treaded him.
that I have watched. His Giant career was too short.
Honorable mention : Mark Haynes, Perry Williams, Will Peterson , Corey Webster.
First 3 corners on the current team will undoubtedly budge that list before they are done.
Mark Haynes
Mark Collins
Perry Williams
Jason Sehorn
Corey Webster
Phillippi Sparks
for a career: webster
Was also a six time Pro Bowler, 4 times with the Giants.
Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it’s a matter of taste.
Willie Williams was also good.
when I started following the Giants
but I will say that his turnaround during the 07 season is one of the most amazing I’ve ever seen a player make. From getting benched during the regular season to shadowing and shutting down opposing #1s throughout a SB run, the whole thing was pretty incredible. He’ll always have a notable spot in Giants history because of it.
The Giants probably win the division if they hold on and were winning. Haynes got hurt, Lomax and Roy Green went to work and they lost. He never played for the Giants again, held out 1985, traded for picks prior to the 1986 draft
That’s 4+ solid seasons of CB play.
Sparks was a beast….in hsi own right
Otherwise I’d say him. 79 INTs in his career.
|but he did not put the years in ….
Sparks was a beast….in hsi own right
I agree. I felt very confident with those 2 out there. The Redskins had 2 great corners at the same time, IIRC.
|Otherwise I’d say him. 79 INTs in his career.
He played both at a high level
|Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it’s a matter of taste.
This.
in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.
Was a little too young for Collins. Sehorn and Webster both had their moments, but didnt do it for long enough. I am hoping Jenkins can pass them all.
For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn’t afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back …
