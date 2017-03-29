Forum Post: Jerry Reese earns praise from Steve Tisch

have no animosity towards JR and truly hope he does a great job because if he does a great job then my team is successful.

My point about Jerry and last year in particular has always been the same…that $200M was spent because of failed draft pick after failed draft pick. The signing of JPP was the first second contract for a Giants first round pick in many, many years. That has to be on the GM and his staff.

So yes we can credit Jerry for going and getting OV, …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550948&show_all=1#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.