Forum Post: Garafolo: NYG drafting QB early “stronger than many believe”

Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)
3/28/17, 6:59 PM
The possibility of the Giants taking a QB high next month is stronger than many believe. Telling quotes from the owners…
If by chance that happens….Great.
But besides Pittsburgh and SD who is in the same position we are in…..There Is the Jets, Cleveland, Jacksonville, TX, Denver, Arizona, Chicago, and others…..That can not afford to pass on a possible franchise QB.
Totally agree. I think he’s a third round talent. But he probably has a higher upside than any other QB. As I have said, Trubisky is the only QB I would consider at #23, and I’m not even sure about him. I’d prefer the Giants not take a QB this year.
that can help the team win this year to worry about a QB for 3 years down the line and the window closed.
RB TE CB LB OL DL can all contribute to a championship this year.
Given that Mac thinks Gino could take over for Eli one day, I question his QB evaluation skills….
|Going off what I’ve read, some think he might be a late first rounder. I don’t think he’ll last until 55.
He won’t last until #55. But he definitely should. In fact, he should last until our third round pick. Same story every year. The desperate desire for QBs causes teams to overdraft them like no other position. Remember Christian Ponder and E.J. Manuel?
They’re gonna pass on a first-round pass rusher for Mitch Trubisky or Davis Webb? I’d be stunned beyond measure.
as opposed to previous years they are open to drafting a QB as BPA. and I think that’s a good strategy with a 36 year old as your starter
|are purposely ignoring the GM, leaks, ownership, and the HC setting the table because of their own sentimental attachments.
It’s just also likely the players they’d want or would seriously consider won’t be there for them though.
And the only ones who think it’s a real possibility are those who believe the FO is thinking of drafting a QB high while broadcasting their intent in every available channel.
If Eli is really washed up and performs worst this coming year then last year and if Geno is not the answer and we don’t draft a QB who could within two years lead the Giants, then we’re screwed….Like they say the worst time to draft a QB is when you need a QB…..I AM all for drafting a QB in the 23rd pick…especially either in this order, Mahomes, Webb, and then Kizer…Watson scares me, I don’t know why, I guess because he has the weakest arm of all the top QBs in this year’s draft.
While I doubt they truly think this crop of QB’s will present the franchise an opportunity at continuity after Eli Manning, let’s not pretend leaks regarding draft targets aren’t and haven’t been prevalent. Look no further than last spring with Floyd and Conklin.
If a QB they have tiered high enough is there for them, it’s definitely on the table now. They’re not going to force it, but if it happens, it does. It’s not like it was even a couple years ago where it obviously wasn’t.
|what is going on. What they’re doing is the same thing the Steelers, Chargers, and Cardinals are: stating the obvious.
If a QB they have tiered high enough is there for them, it’s definitely on the table now. They’re not going to force it, but if it happens, it does. It’s not like it was even a couple years ago where it obviously wasn’t.
This sums it up nicely. If a guy they have highly rated is there, they may pull the trigger if he represents BPA.
