Forum Post: 4.41-4.44 times for D’Onta Foreman at the Texas pro day

I was hoping he’d slip to our 3rd. Oh well. That’s a great time even if you add .05-.10 to it…

scheduled with Foreman. I like this kid as a complement to Perkins. I wonder how high they’d take him.

Ability to change direction on a dime? Blcoking? Speed with pads on?



Ability to change direction on a dime? Blcoking? Speed with pads on? In comment 13409117 Big Blue ’56 said: This is where his game is lacking. He’s much more of a straight ahead/ hit the hole power back, with little wiggle to his game.

interested in a mythical “power back”?

At 6′/233# that’s real speed. I’ve mentioned before I like his game and was waiting on two things, his timed speed to verify the long runs he had in college and the evaluation of his hairline fracture. He appears to check off those boxes. Now the concern becomes he probably pushed himself far enough up the board he won’t be there for a pick I want to spend on a RB(3-5). But it’s hard to predict with backs in the draft so we’ll see how it plays out.

For the Giants. He will go in the 2nd. I hope Giants can still take him

He’s a bellcow RB. I watched a lot of Longhorn games. He’s the real deal

Better than Cook who I believe is overrated



Ability to change direction on a dime? Blcoking? Speed with pads on? In comment 13409117 Big Blue ’56 said: He’s a power back. 6’0” 240 There are knocks are on his fumbling and blocking. But, he’s the kind of guy you want in short yardage to just pound through the line. But if he can get 4.5 speed, that changes things. He can seriously hurt the other teams’ safeties.

who the “power backs” are this draft?



who the “power backs” are this draft? In comment 13409132 mrvax said: 1st is Fournette. Foreman is tops on day 2. Perine is there also. James Conner on day 3

I am surprised he is that fast. I don’t by the knock I heard that one analyst thinks he runs soft. He doesn’t, and most scouts think this. He gets a lot of yards after the hit. UT’s OL was not that good. Remember they had another excellent RB there and he beat them out. The thing with him is I haven’t really seen him do much catching the ball, and I would say he I’d like to see him make people miss in the NFL. He’s a big guy, not a Barry Sanders type, so this is TBD in my book. If he can do these things he’ll be really good, if not he could be Andre Williams.

CBS has him rated as a 4th rounder.



Ability to change direction on a dime? Blcoking? Speed with pads on? In comment 13409117 Big Blue ’56 said: He can cut, but lets see if he can “cut and make people miss” in the NFL. Lots of backs can’t. However its certainly not the main part of his game like other backs. He could be a Blount/Lynch type guy at the high end, Andrew Williams at the low.

in his highlight tapes — seems to outrun the hole, and bounces outside a lot. I really don’t like the way he holds the ball. He does have game speed but I don’t spend a 2nd round pick on him — maybe a 3rd, depending on what else is available, but I’d definitely do a fourth round flyer on him – he needs woik

what I said about him on an earlier thread: Physical power back with quick feet, and good agility. Unbelievable workload, including 50+ carries against Kansas last year. Won’t run away from NFL defenders IMO. Six or seven fumbles last year, but had an incredibly high number of carries, and is constantly being pummeled. Willing in pass protection, but slow to pick up stunts and blitzes. That could be a real problem, especially with Eli being immobile. Lost weight before the combine, but was found to have a small stress fracture in one of his feet. Here is something about his workload: “However heavy he actually was, it worked. As a junior this past season, Foreman carried the ball 323 times for 2,028 yards and seven touchdowns. His lowest output of the season was a 24-carry, 124-yard effort in a loss at Kansas State, one of just three games in which he failed to score a touchdown. Foreman had a pair of 250-yard games (Baylor and Kansas) and a ridiculous 341 yards at Texas Tech.” Assuming he checks out medically, I’d be OK with him in the third.

Im all on board for Cook or Mccaffrey at 23. Fuck Fournette and Foreman. Cook is the real deal, i want him in Blue, Bad! Mccaffrey would be a nice consolation prize.

He has zero burst. I think he has Dayne/Andre Williams written all over him. He is an 2-3 ypc guy behind our offensive line as it currently is. Too slow to the line of scrimmage, doesn’t appear to show great vision and cutting ability in tight spaces. dont see him being particularly effective in short yardage. This guy does nothin for me. If it were me(which it isn’t) I’d pass.



Im all on board for Cook or Mccaffrey at 23. Fuck Fournette and Foreman. Cook is the real deal, i want him in Blue, Bad! Mccaffrey would be a nice consolation prize. In comment 13409236 est1986 said: McCaffrey would be the first RB I’d take for the Giants (@23). Foreman in the third wouldn’t be bad though.

Maybe Texas’ OL isn’t very good, but I didn’t see him run through a hole that wasn’t at least 6 feet wide. Some of that is due to the fact that YouTube highlight videos don’t often show the plays where a RB gets skinny in a hurry and squeezes 3-4 yards where there should have been 0. Those are the highlights I want to see.

The guy has an excellent burst for a big guy. Also I’ve seen it take 3 or 4 guys to bring him down, remember they ran him up the …

