Analyzing team success in the NFL Draft

The draft is a little less than a month away. I love this time of year because I’m an eternal optimist, and every team, every fan gets to share in that optimism over what will be the main source of improvement for most teams this year. The draft is a chance to get an infusion of young talent at a reasonable cost. Why wouldn’t you be excited about that?

Part of a general manager’s duty is selecting the best players in the NFL draft. That’s why draft analysis and the mock draft industry are so prolific and successful. That’s looking forward. Today, I wanted to take a look back. I wanted to see how each team did from 2013 to 2016, with special attention to the New York Giants, of course. Why did I go back four years? It’s mostly arbitrary. The biggest reason I did this was because going back a lot of years will give us a muddled insight on who is drafting well RECENTLY. Another (biased) reason is because 2013 is probably the point in time that I think, along with most people, saw a difference in Jerry Reese and the types of players he drafted. So I wanted to see how well he stacked up to the rest of the group from then on. Now, this is meant to only be a cursory look and just one data set. There are a lot of disclaimers about this project which will be noted below.

Methodology

I looked at how teams did both in drafts as a whole over the past four years and I looked at how teams did specifically in the first round over the past four years. We are going to compare how they did in relation to where they picked as well. In order to further go ahead and explain this, let’s take a look at some terminology you’ll need to understand what I did.

Approximate Value (AV): This is the system that I used to determine a player’s “value.” Approximate Value was created by the great football resource site, ProFootballReference. The higher a player’s career AV, the more value that player has. This is a method that uses an algorithm for however many yards, points, sacks, etc you are responsible for your team and compared to the average of everybody else. For a full explanation of how Approximate Value is created, including the equations and explanations behind the equations, please visit this site: Approximate Value Explained.

Average Draft Position (ADP): This is, in simple terms, the average (mean) of every single draft pick a team has had from 2013 to 2016. Average First Round Draft Position is exactly that, the average draft position a team has had in the first round from 2013 to 2016. That means if a team picks 1st overall, and then 33rd overall, and so on, you take all of those picks and take the average.

Average Approximate Value (AAV): This is the measure by which I’m going to use to judge draft “success”. it’s fairly simple, but it’s the total approximate value of all the players drafted for a particular team over the past four years divided by the total number of picks that team has made over the past four years. Again, the first round version represents only first round players and picks from 2013-2016.

Disclaimers

Football, in all aspects, be it the draft or the game itself, is too complex, too beautiful, and has too many variables to full qualify in just metrics, let alone just a number like “AV”. That’s not to say that metrics and statistical analysis are useless…just the opposite. There’s beauty in them too, and they tell a story and gives tons of information. Just may not be the entire story, is all.

My analysis has several biases that may impede interpretation. For one, AV is a biased formula because it doesn’t (no one formula can) account for everything a player is responsible for and simply just uses tangible results. It also doesn’t account for reasons why a player is drafted. For example, AV is very dependent on player starts to record numbers, but teams often draft for depth in the later rounds without having an intention for players to start. That doesn’t mean the team “screwed up” but it will be reflected in the results.

This system also has an inherent bias against teams for trading down and gaining more picks. This is natural. More picks, especially in the later rounds, means a lower AAV most of the time since teams don’t expect players to contribute right away. Another example of bias is time bias. Draft picks …