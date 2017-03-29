2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Depending on who you talk to, there are somewhere between three and five quarterbacks that could be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Also, depending on who you talk to, you will get a different name for who is the top passer in the class.

As it so happens, New York Giants are faced to start coming to grips with the football mortality of Eli Manning. Manning still has time left as a top shelf quarterback, capable of leading his team to a championship. However, time certainly continues its march forward, and the Giants need (at some point in the next year or two) to find a successor.

According to many, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky (he asked at the combine to be referred to as Mitchell Trubisky , rather than Mitch Trubisky), is considered by some to be the top quarterback in the draft. However, given the fluid nature of the rankings, he is as low as third on other boards. If he happens to fall all the way to the bottom third of the draft, could the Giants consider making him Eli’s heir apparent?

Measurables

Pros