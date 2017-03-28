Rumors: New York Giants Interested in Nick Mangold

Will offensive lineman Nick Mangold join Brandon Marshall and Geno Smith on Big Blue next season?

The New York Giants are interested in bringing on the former New York Jets center, according to the New York Daily News on Mar. 27, 2017. There was some chatter about bringing Mangold on board when he was first released by the Jets on Feb. 25th. But that chatter was unsubstantiated at the time.



With incumbent center Weston Richburg already in the fold, Mangold’s signature position was not a pressing need. Richburg was given a grade of 82.0 by Pro Football Focus in 2016. …

