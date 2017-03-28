Robert Kraft says Patriots would’ve lost to Giants in Super Bowl

The Giants are still haunting the Patriots’ Super Bowl dreams.
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said Patriots owner Robert Kraft told him he believed they wouldn’t have won Super Bowl LI this year if they had to play Big Blue, according to SNY.
“Would I like to have gone deeper in the playoffs? Of course. Would I have liked to end up Houston? Absolutely. Especially because Bob Kraft, after the Super Bowl, told me ‘You would’ve beat us.’ So that was a nice compliment,” Tisch said.
Tisch added that he agreed with …
Read Original Post at
http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/robert-kraft-believes-patriots-lost-giants-super-b-article-1.3011300
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: David Tyree, Giants, Giants and Patriots, Giants football, Giants offseason, Giants owner, Giants Patriots, Giants Patriots Super Bowl, Giants Super Bowl, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Patriots 2017 offeseason, Robert Kraft, Robert Kraft on Giants, Robert Kraft Patriots