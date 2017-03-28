Reese no longer on the Giants’ hot seat

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX – At the miserable end of the 2015 season, as the Giants were basically firing Tom Coughlin, John Mara wasn’t willing to let his general manager completely off the hook. He officially put Jerry Reese on notice when he said “Jerry knows this is on him.”
A $200 million spending spree, an 11-5 record, and a return to the playoffs later, it appears that Reese isn’t on the Giants’ hot seat anymore.
“There was a lot of heat on Jerry,” Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said during the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. “John Mara, my partner, made it very clear to Jerry that ‘We’re watching you and we have very high expectations, and it’s really your time to deliver, Jerry.’ So the …
