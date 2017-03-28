NFL Power Rankings: ESPN has Giants at No. 9

Just how good can the New York Giants be in 2017? According to an 80-member ESPN panel of writers, editors and analysts, very good. There’s still plenty of work to be done before next season’s rosters are locked in but as things stand today, Big Blue is the ninth best team in football, according to the Worldwide Leaders.
2016 record: 11-5
Post-Super Bowl ranking: No. 9
Adding Brandon Marshall to a unit that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard could be an embarrassment of riches — …
