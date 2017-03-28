NFL Draft Notebook: D’Onta Foreman, Zach Cunningham, more

With the 2017 NFL Draft less than a month away now let’s get caught up on some of the draft news and rumors, as well as some of the Pro Day results
D’Onta Foreman shows off impressive speed.
Texas running back D’Onta Foreman showed off a slimmed down physique at the NFL Combine, weighing in at 233 pounds after playing at 249 pounds during his final collegiate season. He did not run, though, because of an injury.
Foreman ran Tuesday at the Texas Pro Day, and his reported 40-yard dash times of between 4.41 and 4.44 seconds are sure to get the attention of teams, including the New York Giants.
The Giants are expected to select a running back at some point during the draft, and power backs like Foreman, James Conner, Wayne Gallman, Brian Hill, Corey Clement and Samaje Perine are among the names mentioned.
Here is part of what Chris wrote about Foreman in his prospect profile:
…
