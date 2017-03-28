New York Giants news, 3/28: Brandon Marshall in the spotlight

With the NFL owners meetings in progress in Arizona, and both John Mara and Steve Tisch available to the press, there is plenty of New York Giants news filtering out. Let’s get caught up on some of that.
Brandon Marshall addresses owners, talks Eli … and Geno
Giants’ wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke to NFL owners on Monday at the invitation of Commissioner Roger Goodell. He was apparently well-received.
Easily the best speech I’ve heard at an @NFL meeting. Thank you @BMarshall
Marshall also spoke to reporters about several other topics.
On Odell Beckham …
“I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum. I’ve been a problem, and I also have a solution. I have a wealth of experience. I just think …
