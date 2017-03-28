New York Giants news, 3/28: Brandon Marshall in the spotlight

With the NFL owners meetings in progress in Arizona, and both John Mara and Steve Tisch available to the press, there is plenty of New York Giants news filtering out. Let’s get caught up on some of that.

Brandon Marshall addresses owners, talks Eli … and Geno

Giants’ wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke to NFL owners on Monday at the invitation of Commissioner Roger Goodell. He was apparently well-received.

Easily the best speech I’ve heard at an @NFL meeting. Thank you @BMarshall â?? Jed York (@JedYork) March 27, 2017

Marshall also spoke to reporters about several other topics.

On Odell Beckham …