New York Giants: Jabrill Peppers Is A Must-Have Prospect At Pick 23

Jabrill Peppers is one of the most versatile players in the 2017 NFL Draft. If he’s available at Pick 23, the New York Giants should draft him.

New Jersey native and Michigan Football star Jabrill Peppers is one of the top defenders in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s one of the most versatile players college football has produced in recent memory. Peppers’ talents make him a solid fit for any team that is lucky enough to draft him, but would he be able to help improve an already impressive New York Giants’ defense?

As noted by NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, if the Giants re-sign Johnathan Hankins, they will have kept every starter from what was a great 2016 season.

#NYG continue to offer Johnathan Hankins a multi-year deal that stacks up well in this free agent market. W/him, they’d return all 11 on D. â?? Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 27, 2017

That must be terrifying to hear for the rest of the league. Just imagine: the league’s second-best scoring defense returning all 11 starters. It’s the thing dreams are made of.

It might even lull some teams into complacency, but the Giants should use this as an opportunity to buildâ??to improve.

It’s no secret that the Giants could use some help at the linebacker position. While Jonathan Casillas, Keenan Robinson, and Devon Kennard are all solid …

