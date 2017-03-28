McAdoo wants Giants to be more focused off the field next season

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Ben McAdoo never actually said the words, but his message couldn’t have been any clearer. The New York Giants, coming off an 11-5 season, are serious about contending for a Super Bowl title this season, so he needs his players to get serious, too.
That means the days of their off-day trips to party on a boat in Miami are over.
“When we’re at work we have to focus on football, and I think we do a very good job of that,” McAdoo said during a 45-minute interview at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings, on Tuesday afternoon. “When our players are in the building, they say ‘yes’ to football. Now, when we’re not in the building we need to do a better job of saying ‘no’ to some other things, and making sure everything we’re doing is aligned with our goal.
“Now I’m not saying we can’t be …
