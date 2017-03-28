McAdoo talks offensive line, Geno Smith, need for a bigger door, more

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo was scheduled to meet with media at the NFL owners meetings on Wednesday, but did so instead on Tuesday afternoon. The coach was in good form, and had a few interesting nuggets to pass along.

Here are a few of the things he discussed.

McAdoo had plenty to say about potential offensive line configurations.

McAdoo says D.J. Fluker can play either guard spot, right tackle. #Giants â?? James Kratch (@JamesKratch) March 28, 2017

McAdoo said it’s too early to say if there’s any consideration of moving Pugh from guard. #Giants â?? Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 28, 2017

McAdoo says Flowers is working hard on his technique. He remains confident in him. Flowers has been in the building a lot. #Giants â?? Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 28, 2017

Ben McAdoo praised LT Ereck Flowers, and said one of his best games of the year was the playoff loss in Green Bay. â?? Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 28, 2017

Of course McAdoo busted out his favorite cliche.