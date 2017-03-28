News Archives

McAdoo talks offensive line, Geno Smith, need for a bigger door, more

March 28th, 2017 at 7:57 PM
Aggregated By Giants 101


Ben McAdoo

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo was scheduled to meet with media at the NFL owners meetings on Wednesday, but did so instead on Tuesday afternoon. The coach was in good form, and had a few interesting nuggets to pass along.

Here are a few of the things he discussed.

McAdoo had plenty to say about potential offensive line configurations.

Of course McAdoo busted out his favorite cliche.

Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/28/15099726/ny-giants-rumors-news-ben-mcadoo-nfl-owners-meetings-offensive-line-ereck-flowers-geno-smith

Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.

Tags: March 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Login with:         