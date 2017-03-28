McAdoo still open to calling offensive plays despite team’s struggles

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX — Ben McAdoo’s ability to call the offensive plays and be the New York Giants’ head coach came under great scrutiny last season as what was once a top-10 offense plummeted to 25th in the league. Even McAdoo’s bosses broached the subject of passing off the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator.
But it doesn’t sound like McAdoo is ready or willing to do that — at least not yet.
McAdoo was coy as ever about the subject during his 45-minute interview at the NFL Owners Meetings on Tuesday, saying only, “My plans are there’s a chance I’ll call the plays.” He insisted that whatever he decides, “It’s my decision” and he won’t have to convince anyone in the organization that he’s making the right choice.
“It’s a decision that I’ll feel comfortable making when the time comes, whether I do or whether I don’t,” McAdoo said. “Again, we’ll let that play itself out.”
It will be interesting to …
