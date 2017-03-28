McAdoo saying Smith can replace Manning is scary for Giants fans

PHOENIX – Imagine this: Eli Manning eventually passing the baton to Geno Smith. It’s a Big Blue Nightmare for Big Blue Nation.

Ben McAdoo caused Giants fans to skip a heartbeat and run to their cardiologists Tuesday when he suggested that Smith, the newly signed ex-Jet train wreck, is in line to be the heir to the Manning throne when Eli calls it quits or the Giants ask him to leave.

Geno Smith taking over for Manning?

Stop, please.

Giants’ Marshall, Manning to get ‘jumpstart on chemistry’ at Duke

“I can’t see why not,” McAdoo said.

Geno Freakin’ Smith.

“We’re a long way to go from there,” McAdoo said. “To me, Geno, you look at it, you study the guys coming out, you study Geno, I think he’s right in the mix as one of the better players available this year,” McAdoo said.

Oh, boy.

Ex-Jets QB Geno Smith wants to model himself after Eli Manning

Manning is 36 years old with no indication he’s getting better with age like Tom Brady.

It was surprising enough when the Giants signed Smith to battle Josh Johnson to be Manning’s backup this season but McAdoo took it a big step further. He’s all-in believing Smith could position himself to have a big future …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/mcadoo-smith-replace-manning-scary-giants-fans-article-1.3012198



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.