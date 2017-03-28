McAdoo intrigued by Geno Smith as Manning’s backup, potential heir

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX — The New York Giants are admittedly on the lookout for Eli Manning‘s eventual successor. Is it possible they already found him when they signed Geno Smith?
It is, according to Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who raved about the former Jets starter during a 45-minute interview at the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. He said it was “very exciting” to add a player as promising as the 26-year-old former second-round pick.
Even though Smith is only on a one-year deal with the Giants, McAdoo wouldn’t rule him out as the long-term answer to who will be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback.
“I can’t see why not,” McAdoo said. “We’re a long way to go from there. To me, Geno, you look at it, you study the guys coming out and you study Geno and he’s right in the mix of one of the better players available this year.”
McAdoo is, of course, correct: There’s a long way to go. Manning is only 36 and under contract through …
