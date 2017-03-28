Mara confident Beckham will mature over time

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX – John Mara saw the hole that Odell Beckham punched in the wall at Lambeau Field after the Giants lost to the Packers in the playoffs and he offered to pay to fix it. Packers president Mark Murphy told him it was fine. After all, it only cost $100.
And that was about all the worrying Mara did about that.
Yes, he knows that his star receiver can be as explosive off the field as he is on it. He knows he has difficulty controlling his emotions and he knows that can get him into trouble.
But no, he’s not concerned about Beckham. He is confident he will mature in due …
