Forum Post: Njoku dreams of Giants greatness

It has been 15 years since the Giants took a tight end in the first round of the NFL draft. No one needed to tell David Njoku the identity of that player.

“Of course, the great Jeremy Shockey, right?” Njoku said.

Right.

Njoku could be next in line, a strapping kid from Cedar Grove, N.J., who considers Shockey — a fellow product of the University of Miami — a friend and mentor.

“Yes, I’m very close with him,” Njoku told The Post. “We talk a lot.

“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great, we both love ball. It would be home also. It would be huge.”

