Forum Post: Njoku dreams of Giants greatness

“Of course, the great Jeremy Shockey, right?” Njoku said.
Right.
Njoku could be next in line, a strapping kid from Cedar Grove, N.J., who considers Shockey — a fellow product of the University of Miami — a friend and mentor.
“Yes, I’m very close with him,” Njoku told The Post. “We talk a lot.
“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great, we both love ball. It would be home also. It would be huge.”
Link – ( New Window )
I’d be thrilled with the pick.
Hopefully he will be there.
New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer – just amazing. I have two kids and they’re killing me…
can’t be all bad.
Cool.
So do I. Let’s hope he’s there at 23.
this team more than any player in the draft
Jeremy Shockey as a mentor is certainly interesting though … he was a great football player, but also a bit of a headcase ..
coaching and technique this kid can be the next big thing at TE in the NFL. He has all the tools and is a willing blocker. He needs to increase his strength at the point of attack and his hand placement in the blocking game. I am excited to see how he transitions no matter what team he goes to (hopefully ours)
Shockey, Winslow Jr, Graham, Olsen.. And he is only 20 years old. I got like 20 guys i wouldn’t mind at 23 and none are QBs
|New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer – just amazing. I have two kids and they’re killing me…
same.
Although I think OJ Howard is more pro ready but he will likely be gone. Imagine him with OBJ, Shep, Marshall and Perkins on the field?? Might be the best overall set of weapons Eli has had since Plax, Toomer, Shockey and Barber.
I am not as excited about him as previously.. I think we should focus on LB or DE instead..OL in the second round if value is there.. Howard on the other hand I think would be great because he is the 2 way TE who is supposedly phenomenal blocker…
resse type of player
I’d pick Njoku.
Need position. I’m ok with it if they are, they have more info then i do.
|New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer – just amazing. I have two kids and they’re killing me…
None of my kids has completed high school yet but I’m going to send them that list to start the shame game…
Time to Free Beckham!
twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!
is very high on him…think he has him #9 overall.
|twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!
Is this sarcasm?
There are prospects I’d prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he’s definitely in the conversation at #23.
things which Howard is not, his ceiling is lower as it is often is with Bama players in the NFL. I’d be happy with either, provided they’re BPA …
i’m never ever ever right about who the Giants will pick round 1. I aint saying a fucking word.
and we should regardless of cost.
Haha, that’s what came to mind while reading that excerpt. Not exactly who I’d recommend as a life coach for a budding NFL player.
…umm that’s a very bad idea. Very, very.
“I hope I’m picked by 23 because every time I am passed over, I’m losing money”.
Yeah that was my first reaction. …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550916#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights