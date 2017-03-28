Forum Post: Giants have some interest in Nick Mangold

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have expressed interest in bringing former Jets center Nick Mangold to the blue side of the stadium. Link – ( New Window )

and I can’t pretend to know whether or not he can play Guard but the depth will certainly be an asset (at C or G).

maybe a RG starter of LG backup. Bring him in for the right price.

NY Jiants? NY Gets? The Steagles were the team created by the temporary merger of two National Football League (NFL) teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, during the 1943 season. Steagles – ( New Window )

to bring him in to camp as backup C/Guard

have to think Mangold would want this too. Not having to move or uproot his family is a big perk…

see if his body has anything left, has been a warrior for a long time, could use the interior depth.

Wasn’t there a similar story last week?

… should.

If he’s healthy Richburg can’t carry his jock.

Especially if its at a low salary, which I assume it is since hes really gotten no interest anywhere else. Good leader that has a mean streak. Can’t be worse than Brett Jones (and I dont think he is that bad).

wins a starting gig, given his recent leg injuries and how big the team is on OL youth and continuity. He’s being considered for depth.

is something that can’t be measured. 7 time pro bowler… Yes! of course, if he’s got some gas left in the tank and he’s affordable, no reason not to sign him. Dwight Freeney is someone also to consider.

and often a liability versus the run. NYG has an opening at RG, if Mangold is motivated enough to work for it.

at this point.

He may still be a better center than Richburg. I am OK with brining him to camp.

But if its cheap, why not.

probably pass given his age and injury history.



If he’s healthy Richburg can’t carry his jock. In comment 13408084 Emlen’sGremlins said: Missed 8 games last year, so his health is a big question mark.

last year that he re-injured. If he’s good to go, he’d likely replace the Canadian kid. Pretty sure Mangold at 33 has played only center since 2006. If he’s going to start, that moves Richburg to guard. Not sure if this is a good idea. Would he sign for backup pay?

Mangold>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> John Jerry.

2 Tackles and 8 Guards. Perfect. LOL



Mangold>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> John Jerry. In comment 13408131 nygnyy274 said: Have no idea if Mangold would be able to pass pro from guard.



at this point. In comment 13408104 Renton said: She actually can play and I bet SheLovesNYCSports.



ever even played a game at guard? I’m definitely good with signing him though. Even as a backup C it can’t hurt. Richburg had some injuries here and there last year.

are the only positional players outside of QB that tend to have longer NFL careers and are still solid in their early 30′s. If has no injuries and he’s healthy and stayed in shape during the off season, he’d be a plus to the offensive line as a mentor as well as competing for a guard position and backing up Richburg, Pugh, and whoever ends up playing RG. If he’s low cost and healthy, it would be a nice windfall for the Giants in an area that welcomes a windfall. I would have more confidence in him spelling the starters than Jones, Halapio, and Gettis. And if fact, would be a good mentor to the backups so show them what they have to do to become starter material

But Francesa right now is loving the idea.

We even sure he’s a NFL starter at RG at this point? They have Jerry plus Brett Jones who looked good when given an opportunity last season. I wouldn’t oppose a camp battle and an incentive based deal (he starts and plays x amount of games, earn more), otherwise it’s a waste of resources.

And could come in on short yardage and goal line plays.

1) Mangold is pretty beat up. And can he even move enough to play guard.

2) If Mangold IS healthy enough to play C, you would want him to play there. Richburg to me is a big ? at C, but that makes Richburg a backup, because he was a horrid guard.

3) Richburg is as big a ? as …

