Five things I think I think: Thoughts on Ereck Flowers, Nick Mangold, more

There is a lot going on around the New York Giants these days. Let’s hit some of those topics with a quick “Five things I think I think.”

About the support for Ereck Flowers

John Mara voiced support for Ereck Flowers this week, and that should really come as no surprise. What choice do the Giants have? They invested a top 10 pick in Flowers, and they have him for at least two more years. Whether it’s at left tackle or right tackle he is going to play somewhere on the line in 2017. He’s been at the Giants’ facility working to get better. So, Mara did what he should have done. Try to build the young man up rather than tear him down.

How good will Flowers ultimately be? Who knows? He will only be 23 next season, still younger than some of the players in the 2017 NFL Draft class. He has the physical tools to be a good player, even if he hasn’t figured out how to use them. Good left tackles are not easy to find, and the Giants don’t appear ready to give up on the possibility of Flowers being one.

Something else to consider. There were some signs of improvement last season. Per Pro Football Focus, three of Flowers’ five worst games last season came when left guard Just Pugh was not in the lineup. His overall grade for the season was 48.4, but with Pugh starting next to him it was 66…..