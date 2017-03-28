2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

The New York Giants have a certain “type” of defensive player that they look for. In the broadest sense, and at every position, that type can be summed up in two words: “Big” and “Athletic”.
There are defensive ends and edge rushers of all types in the 2017 draft, but one of the most archetypally “Giants” ends in the class is Michigan DE, Taco Charlton.
The Giants have high-end starters in Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, and athletic youngsters in Owamagbe Odighizuwa and Romeo Okwara. However, they over-played JPP and Vernon, and have yet to see Owa and Okwara capitalize on their athletic gifts. It is entirely possible that a defensive end like Charlton could be the highest rated player on the Giants’ board when they pick, and they have never let depth at the position stop them from adding to it.
Measurables
Pros
- Prototypical frame and length for a 4-3 defensive end.
- Long arms and big hands.
- Flashes a good first step.
- Active hands dealing with …
