There is a standing offer out to free agent DT Johnathan Hankins and the Giants are optimistic they’ll be able to work things out, Co-owner Steve Tisch said during the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix on Monday.
“There’s still one more piece out there that we’d like to keep, but we wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible,” co-owner John Mara told …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/tisch-optimistic-giants-will-work-things-out-with-hankins/221048786
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York