Tisch, Mara optimistic Giants will work things out with Hankins

PHOENIX — The New York Giants have an offer on the table for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins that has been there since before free agency began. And even though Hankins is obviously holding out for more money, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch indicated the team doesn’t plan to pull its offer any time soon.
“No one’s panicking right now,” Tisch said during a break in the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. “There’s time. And again, by nature I’m optimistic, so I think it’s going to work out. â?¦ Let me rephrase that: I would very much like this to work out.”
The optimism surely comes from the obvious: Hankins has not yet signed anywhere else, and the 24-year-old defensive tackle likely …
