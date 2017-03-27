Nick Mangold drawing interest from Giants, per report

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold is reportedly drawing interest from the New York Giants, a tantalizing development that raises more questions than it answers.

What would the Giants do with the 33-year-old Mangold? He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, but does not appear to have ever played a position other than center at the NFL or collegiate level. The Giants already have Weston Richburg at center, though Richburg did play left guard as a rookie in 2014. Richburg is also …