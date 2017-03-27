New York Giants: Team Needs To Fish Or Cut Bait With Hankins

Where’s “Big Hank”? In the third week of free agency, the New York Giants would like to know.

According to the NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, the New York Giants have a standing offer on the table to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

#NYG continue to offer Johnathan Hankins a multi-year deal that stacks up well in this free agent market. W/him, they’d return all 11 on D. â?? Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 27, 2017

Jones is a familiar face around the G-Men, so she probably has this sourced out pretty well. Her point about “stacking up well in the free agent market” is fluid, however. The reality is that this year has been the softest free agent market in a long time.

If you are an offensive lineman, especially a left tackle, you made out. According to Spotrac, Russell Okung ($13.25 million AAV), Riley Reiff ( $11.75 million AAV) and Matt Kalil ($11.1 million AAV) boasted top ten contracts. It would be surprising to see any of these three end up in the top ten at the left tackle position at the …

