New York Giants Rumors: Interest Expressed In Nick Mangold

New York Giants Rumors: Interest has reportedly been shown in former New York Jets center Nick Mangold.

Recent New York Giants rumors have revolved around re-signing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. The newest rumor flips to the other side of the ball and involves another player from the Giants’ MetLife Stadium co-tenants.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have expressed interest in former New York Jets starting center Nick Mangold. The Jets released the 33-year old center in February as they begin to overhaul their roster. He has not generated much interest in free agency, but Leonard reports that the Giants are beginning to show some.

This is not the first time that Mangold has been connected to the Giants this offseason. His former teammate, the retired Willie Colon, said there were “rumblings” of the …

