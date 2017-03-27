New York Giants Offer Remains On Table For Johnathan Hankins

The New York Giants multi-year offer to Johnathan Hankins is still on the table.

The biggest question remaining in free agency for the New York Giants is what will Johnathan Hankins do? The Giants have some other holes on the roster, such as running back and linebacker, but Hankins remains at the forefront.

Hankins lack of interest in free agency has been surprising. At 25-years old, Hankins has plenty of good football ahead of him. He struggled last season adjusting to a new position with Damon Harrison in town, but has proven to be an above average defensive tackle in the NFL.

Heading into free agency it was almost a foregone conclusion that Hankins would be gone. He was seeking $10 million annually, a number the Giants would struggle to approach. Other teams around the NFL don’t seem to share that sentiment with Hankins.

Hankins has been met with a cold market.

