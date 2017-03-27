New York Giants Not Expected To Be Option For Adrian Peterson

Don’t expect the New York Giants to the landing spot for free agent running back Adrian Peterson.

The New York Giants have had a strong offseason. Despite being cash-strapped, the Giants have done well filling the holes on their roster with savvy, low-cost moves. There are a few holes left to fill, but arguably the biggest hole is at running back.

The Giants offensive line received a lot of the blame for the running game last season, and rightfully so. While they have struggled for seasons, the Giants have had the most talented of running backs to rely on.

Rashad Jennings was serviceable, but couldn’t stay healthy. He was released this offseason to free up some money. That left the Giants with the injury-plagued Shane Vereen and Paul Perkins in the backfield. They have retained Orleans Darkwa and also signed Shaun Draughn, but the need remains for a power back.

Luckily for the Giants, …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/27/new-york-giants-not-expected-option-adrian-peterson/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.