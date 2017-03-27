New York Giants news, 3/27: Ereck Flowers, Johnathan Hankins, more updates

New York Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters on Sunday at the NFL owners meetings, and dropped newsworthy tidbits on both Ereck Flowers and Johnathan Hankins. Let’s start your week by getting caught up on those notes, and the rest of the Giants-related headlines.

Not ready to give up on Ereck Flowers

While many in the fan base have spent their offseason gnashing their teeth and demanding that the Giants do something about replacing Ereck Flowers at left tackle, the Giants have gone about their business as though they intend to give the 2015 first-round pick another chance at that spot. Mara told Newsday that he is “not giving up on Ereck Flowers yet.”