New York Giants news, 3/27: Ereck Flowers, Johnathan Hankins, more updates

New York Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters on Sunday at the NFL owners meetings, and dropped newsworthy tidbits on both Ereck Flowers and Johnathan Hankins. Let’s start your week by getting caught up on those notes, and the rest of the Giants-related headlines.
Not ready to give up on Ereck Flowers
While many in the fan base have spent their offseason gnashing their teeth and demanding that the Giants do something about replacing Ereck Flowers at left tackle, the Giants have gone about their business as though they intend to give the 2015 first-round pick another chance at that spot. Mara told Newsday that he is “not giving up on Ereck Flowers yet.”
“I know that seems to be the popular sentiment around, but this is a young kid who’s been in our weight room every day in the offseason. He wants to be good. He wants to be a top left tackle in this game. There’s a spot for him on our team. Hopefully it will continue to be at left tackle, but I’m not giving up on him yet and I don’t think anyone on our staff is.” …
“I think he’s a very prideful guy,” Mara said. “I think he was probably stung by some of the criticism, and I think that will serve to motivate him next year. He’s a good kid, he really is. …
