Marshall says it was the right move for Geno to sign with Giants

PHOENIX – It may seem strange that Geno Smith signed with a team for which he has little chance of ever playing, but his former Jets teammate Brandon Marshall believes it was “absolutely” the right move for the young quarterback.
“I think it was really good for Geno to sign there,” Marshall said outside of the NFL Owners Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. “I’m excited to see him continue to grow.”
Growth seems to be the main reason the 26-year-old Smith chose to sign with the Giants after his turbulent four years across town with the Jets. When he signed, he spoke about the chance to learn from Eli Manning, who has started every game for the Giants …
