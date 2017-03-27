Mara says Giants want Hankins back; solid offer is on the table

The Giants reportedly have a multi-year offer on the table to free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins with hopes of bringing him back.
“There’s still one more piece out there that we’d like to keep, but we wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible,” Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix on Sunday about Hankins.
