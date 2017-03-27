Kraft said Patriots would’ve lost if Giants were in this year’s Super Bowl

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX — The New York Giants fell short of reaching Super Bowl LI this past season, but that turned out to be a good thing.
At least for the New England Patriots.
According to Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said his Super Bowl champions wouldn’t have won the Lombardi Trophy at all if they had faced the Giants. At least that’s what Kraft apparently admitted to Tisch in the days after the Patriots completed their remarkable 25-point comeback and overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.
That revelation came when Tisch praised Ben McAdoo for a stellar rookie season …
