Journeyman Shaun Draughn finds his way to New York.

NFL Journeyman running back Shaun Draughn is a tenacious man. He has played for six teams in six years, but he loves the game so much it has never occurred to him to look for a different career. Today, Draughn is considered to be a veteran player with the rare talent of being extremely versatile. As well he should be after playing in 57 games.

A Versatile Player

Today, Draughn is celebrating the news that the New York Giants have signed him as a running back on a one-year deal. The legendary team have recognised Draughn's skillset and are happy to give this big-hearted player a chance to show the fans what he's made of.

Unique Selling Point

Draughn is happy to admit that his versatility is his unique selling point, and is probably the reason why the Giants have …