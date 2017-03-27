John Mara offered Packers $100 to fix hole from Odell Beckham

PHOENIX — The OBJ wall is fixed at Lambeau Field and Giants owner John Mara has offered $100 to pay for the damages. So far, the Packers have not sent him a bill.

Odell Beckham Jr., punched out the sheet rock near the Giants locker room after his disappointing performance – four catches, 28 yards, dropped TD pass – in the 38-13-loss to the Packers in Green Bay in the wild-card round.

“I made an offer to Mark …

