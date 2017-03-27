Giants optimistic Marshall can help Beckham on and off the field

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
PHOENIX — The Giants threw down the gauntlet in front of Odell Beckham Jr. at the end of last season, telling him, in GM Jerry Reese’s words, it was time to “grow up.” They were tired of the on-field antics, angry about his ill-timed boat trip, not to mention the hole in the wall in Green Bay.
But none of that has truly soured the Giants on their all-pro receiver.
“He’s not a problem child,” co-owner Steve Tisch insisted on Monday. “He’s a work in progress.
“Look, I think we all would agree that Odell is a great player and he’s an impact player, he’s a game-changer,” Tisch said. “He is also extremely charismatic, a fan-favorite, not just for the Giants but I think across the whole league. â?¦ And I think his commitment to the Giants, to his teammates, to ownership, is 100 percent. His commitment from my point of view gets stronger and stronger every season and I think this could be a very, very strong season for him on the field.”
That’s certainly what the Giants hope, especially after his drop-filled performance in their playoff loss in Green Bay. They are counting on the 24-year-old Beckham to show some maturity so his behavior doesn’t distract from what is becoming a …
