Giants not in rush, not ruling out finding Manning’s heir in 2017 NFL Draft

PHOENIX — With Eli Manning undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, the New York Giants have obviously given some thought to finding his replacement. They’ve even given some thought to drafting his replacement next month.
But as Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said Monday, there is no rush.
The Giants are perfectly happy with Manning as their franchise quarterback, and hope — and believe — he’ll keep going strong through the end of his contract, which expires after the 2019 season. That said, Manning is 36 years old, and finding franchise quarterbacks isn’t easy.
That’s why, as they head toward the NFL draft in April, they can’t completely rule out drafting their next franchise quarterback now.
“No, you can’t beat age. I think it’s certainly at the back of everybody’s mind — including Eli’s,” Tisch said at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, site of the NFL Owners Meetings. “There’s no urgency. There’s no panic. But I think if you’re a responsible owner, responsible GM, you’ve got to start thinking about it.”
Added fellow co-owner John Mara: “Because you never know what’s going …
