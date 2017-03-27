Giants net RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Demarcus Walker in two-round MTD mock draft

The 2017 NFL Draft is only 31 days (or if you prefer, four weeks and three days) away. Until then we will be looking at all the college players we can in the hopes of being at least a bit prepared to welcome the newest Giants by the time April 29th comes to a close.

Part of that is the relentless march of mock drafts, to try to get an idea of which prospects might go to which teams, and when. Today we have our weekly mock draft from our draft-focused sister site, Mocking The Draft.

In a change from previous weeks, Dan put in the work to give us a two-round mock draft.

So let’s see who he picked for the New York Giants.

23rd Overall – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Raptor’s Take: We’ve talked a lot about McCaffrey around here. He is fairly popularly mocked to the Giants, and he makes a lot of sense. They could use …