Giants Interested in Nick Mangold; Steve Tisch Comments on His Team

REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN NICK MANGOLDâ?¦

The Daily News is reporting that the New York Giants are interested in free agent offensive center Nick Mangold, who was released by the New York Jets in late February before free agency started.

The 33-year old Mangold was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. In his 11 seasons with the Jets, Mangold started every game he played in, missing only 12 games (eight of which were in 2016 due to an ankle injury). Mangold has been voted to seven Pro Bowls (2008-2011, 2013-2015) and is a three-time All-Pro (2009-2011). Though an aging veteran, Mangold is still capable of being a very effective run and …

