Geno Smith Signing Is No Big Deal For New York Giants

The New York Giants signed quarterback Geno Smith to a one-year contract.

The former New York Jets starter was inked to the pact on Mar. 20, 2017, according to the New York Giants’ official website. Most likely, Smith was brought in to win the back-up job behind veteran Eli Manning. Currently, the G-Men have both Josh Johnson and Keith Wenning on roster as well.



Typically, over the past few seasons, the Giants have held three quarterbacks on the roster at this point in the offseason. Last year, former Arizona Cardinals draft pick Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech) was with the team.

The injection of quarterback competition into the team’s training camp is something new. Previously, it’s been Eli Manning and Ryan Nassib with another warm body. This addition has become an interesting development.

