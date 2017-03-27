Forum Post: Why you DON’T pick an OL with the 23rd pick!

Like you said, in MOST cases, if you use a 1st round pick for OL, should be a LT.

So why then, would you say, “no OL at 23?” Both Ramczyk and Bolles are worthy of pick #23, and project to be good left tackles.

Ask the Titans if they regret taking Conklin at #8 overall last season? Or Taylor Lewan at #11 overall in 2014? No, no they don’t. They have 2 OT’s that have enabled them to play smash-mouth football, and were on the doorstep of the playoffs, largely because of that offensive line and ability to run the ball right down their opponents’ throats.

The Giants’ defense is Super Bowl caliber right now. Their offense is clearly holding them back, and pass protection, especially at the blind side tackle spot, is a …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550894&show_all=1#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.