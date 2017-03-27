Forum Post: The 2017 All Offensive Line Draft

That’s right. All offensive lineman. Fix the Achilles heel of this offense and give Eli the time he needs to get us 24 pts. a game. We’ll go 11-5 with 24 pts. a game. Win the division. Get a home game. Win the Super Bowl.
That fucking simple. (tongue in cheek)
1) Garrett Bolles/Forrest Lamp
2) Taylor Moton – trade up giving up the 7th pick this year and the 5th next year.
3) Ethan Pocic/Dion Dawkins
4) Julie’n Davenport
5) Isaac Asiata
6) Kareem Are
Go ahead. Kill it. If we hit on 2 of the 6, we’re good. 3 out of 6 means we are 12-4 and getting a bye week. Hit free agency for the other missing pieces. There will be camp cuts that will intrigue us. Players want to come here now. B. Marshall is one example.
Fix the OL. Go for broke.
It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don’t think any team did something like that.
Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.
Thanks, Roly! I assumed the first post would be someone absolutely killing the idea. It sounds crazy, right? But think about cost controlled rookie deals for the next 5 years and the free agents that would want to come here.
Gotta fix the O-line and give Flowers and Richburg some competition. I like Pocic and Asiata in the mid to late rounds. Asiata was a fucking animal in the run game.
Also, it keeps bodies fresh for the 4th quarter. Again, just an idea.
but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?
The draft is a crap shoot……we are in a win now mode, since Eli has just a couple of years…you go with the OL you have….get him some weapons and use the rest for defensive depth….TE, RB, WR, CB, FS, LB….not necessarily in that order…
…our O-line has sucked since at least 2012.
Time for a radical change in draft strategy.
O-line every round.
Yeah, baby.
But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you’re scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they’re still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.
1. The competition that you bring in is veteran and may actually know something that can be passed down. Does not apply here.
2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted. Really has been no serious talk of this about any of our developmental o-linemen.
+1
|but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?
And the years we were told that OL guys were can’t miss, missed. Joeckel, G. Robinson, L. Johnson, Fluker, Warmack, Cooper, even Fisher have been ‘meh’. Stock the cupboards. Discard the rest.
Did you see what ‘meh’ OL got this offseason? Fucking crazy.
Desperate times call for…..well, you know.
Respectfully, I’ve never seen one ‘all OL’ draft here.
Ever.
’2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted.’
Flowers………..
But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position …
