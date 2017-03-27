Forum Post: The 2017 All Offensive Line Draft

That’s right. All offensive lineman. Fix the Achilles heel of this offense and give Eli the time he needs to get us 24 pts. a game. We’ll go 11-5 with 24 pts. a game. Win the division. Get a home game. Win the Super Bowl.

That fucking simple. (tongue in cheek)

1) Garrett Bolles/Forrest Lamp

2) Taylor Moton – trade up giving up the 7th pick this year and the 5th next year.

3) Ethan Pocic/Dion Dawkins

4) Julie’n Davenport

5) Isaac Asiata

6) Kareem Are

Go ahead. Kill it. If we hit on 2 of the 6, we’re good. 3 out of 6 means we are 12-4 and getting a bye week. Hit free agency for the other missing pieces. There will be camp cuts that will intrigue us. Players want to come here now. B. Marshall is one example.

Fix the OL. Go for broke.