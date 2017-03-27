Forum Post: Mara on Flowers: Hopefully it will be at Left Tackle

“I’m not giving up on Ereck Flowers yet,” Mara said Sunday evening at the NFL Annual Meeting, the gathering of owners. “I know that seems to be the popular sentiment around, but this is a young kid who’s been in our weight room every day in the offseason — he wants to be good. He wants to be a top left tackle in this game. There’s a spot for him on our team. Hopefully it will continue to be at left tackle, but I’m not giving up on him yet, and I don’t think anyone on our staff is.” “I think he’s a very prideful guy, I think he was probably stung by some of the criticism and I think that will serve to motivate him next year,” Mara said. “He’s a good kid, he really is. He wants to be a top player in this league, and I think when you have a guy that’s going to work as hard as he does and is as big and strong as he is, I think you have a chance.” Link – ( New Window )



“There’s still one more piece out there that we’d like to keep, but we wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible,” he said, pointing to free agent DT Johnathan Hankins as the only defensive starter currently not under contract to return for 2017. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We certainly want him back but it’s got to make sense for us. He’s an important part of our team, he’s a great kid, he’s young and he fits in very well with us. So we hope to have him back.”

Mara said he’s been in the weight room every day in the offseason. Yet, I read here a few weeks ago he’s working out in Miami with his father and his uncle which was said as a criticism. There was also a reference to him being lazy which I find hard to believe especially him playing through a high ankle sprain year before last. I still have hopes for Flowers

The issue is having a plan B if Flowers falters again.

Plan B could be Pugh.

GM jr says he’s in the weight room so GM thinks Flowers is a great LT no matter how many DE’s run past him unless he tackles them. What the GM and coach think doesnt matter- the real GM has spoken



GM jr says he’s in the weight room so GM thinks Flowers is a great LT no matter how many DE’s run past him unless he tackles them. What the GM and coach think doesnt matter- the real GM has spoken In comment 13407432 HomerJones45 said: Talk about twisting words to fit your own narrative…

Or how about making him feel the pressure that his LT spot is in jeopardy. He needs to feel the real threat that someone can take his spot away from him. Gotta light a fire under his ass. I said it on Yankee’s thread and I will say it again. Reese is always talking up competition between players. Honestly, has flowers ever had any? He was handed the job 2 years ago because of injury and NO ONE has pushed him for the spot. I know all we have left is the draft, but to me there has to be another means of motivation to push this kid. I don’t want to force a pick, but what if you do if he fails again?

whether Flowers is working hard or whether he is a good kid. Neither one of those necessarily means he will perform at left tackle. He worked hard last off season too right? How did that translate into production?

It’s not about weight training. It’s about technique and some of what makes a good LT can’t be taught. Kinesthetic awareness and rapid adjustments to what’s happening in real time. Playing LT in the NFL is one of the most difficult assignments to execute in all of …

