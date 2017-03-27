2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Kevin King, CB, Washington

The secondary was the strength of the New York Giants‘ vastly improved defense in 2016.
But with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie aging and backed up by free agents Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade, the Giants do have a below-the-radar need at the corner position. It isn’t anywhere near as pressing as some of their other needs, but it is there.
But after signing Janoris Jenkins to a top-flight contract and drafting Eli Apple in the first round of the 2016 draft, could they really afford to select another corner highly in the 2017 draft?
If they decide that they must, they could look to Washington’s Kevin King, a long, athletic corner who is almost eerily like DRC.
Measurables
Pros
- Rare length for the position at 6’3″,
- Impressive movement skills and not just for his size.
- Loose hips and quick feet let him stick to receivers in coverage or break on the ball quickly
- Willing hitter in space and in the run game
- Has the speed to run with most receivers and an impressive closing burst.
- Uses the sideline to his advantage in coverage.
- Competitive player.
Cons
- Long frame is also lanky. Might need to add …
