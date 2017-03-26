Seven-round New York Giants mock draft: Sticking with offensive line in Round 1

It’s time for another simulated seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants. This one will use the Fanspeak simulator and the latest CBS Sports Big Board. There is one other stipulation â?? the last two times I did this the first selection was Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles. This time, I pre-determined that I would pass on Bolles no matter what the board looked like simply to see how that changed the ultimate outcome.
Round 1 (23rd) â?? Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Off the board: LB Zach Cunningham, LB Haason Reddick, TE David Njoku,
Other players considered: RB Christian McCaffrey, TE O.J. Howard, DE Taco Charlton, DE Derek Barnett, DE Charles Harris, OL Cam Robinson
I could have gone several ways here. There is a group of Giants pans who will pan me for not selecting Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. I know that. I believe, though, that fixing the offensive line is more important that adding a tight end, and getting a guy most think can be an instant starter at a tackle spot was something I wasn’t going to pass up. Also, with the depth of tight ends in this draft I felt confident I could get a good one later on. I would have been really tempted to take Reddick or Cunningham here, but both were already off the board. Bolles, incidentally, was still available.
Ramczyk, oddly, is ranked N0. 23 on our newest prospect Big Board.
Here is some what Chris wrote in his Ramczyk prospect profile:
There is a lot to like about Ryan Ramczyk, though some of it depends on your perspective. Is his injury a problem or does playing through it show off his mental toughness? Does the fact that he only has one year of major college football make him a risk, or does it illustrate his work ethic? Regardless of your feelings on those potential risks, he does enough well already to suggest a player who can step in and contribute from Day 1, and only get better with more experience and coaching.
On the field for Wisconsin, Ramczyk looks like an NFL tackle. He is a brutish run blocker, which has to interest a team that can’t run the ball, and a solid pass protector. He, of course, has …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/26/15060018/seven-round-new-york-giants-mock-draft-ryan-ramczyk-jordan-willis-bucky-hodges-jerod-evans
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Aldrick Rosas, Big Blue View Consensus Big Board: Our take on the top 100 NFL Draft prospects, Bucky Hodges, Cam Robinson, CBS Sports, Charles Harris, Chris Wormley, Christian McCaffrey, Complete Fanspeak mock, Corey Clement, David Njoku, D’Onta Foreman, Eli Manning, Evan Engram, Evans wouldn’t mind learning from Eli Manning, Forrest Lamp, Geno Smith, Gonzalez interview, Haason Reddick, Harris, Jake Butt, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Willis, Josh Johnson, Kareem Hunt, New York Giants, NFL.com, O.J. Howard, Olivier Vernon, Ourlads, Paul Perkins, Prospect Profile, Ramczyk prospect profile, Samaje Perine, Seven-round mock version 1.0, Seven-round mock version 2.0, Sidney Jones, Taco Charlton, Wayne Gallman, Zach Cunningham, Zane Gonzalez