Seven-round New York Giants mock draft: Sticking with offensive line in Round 1

It’s time for another simulated seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants. This one will use the Fanspeak simulator and the latest CBS Sports Big Board. There is one other stipulation â?? the last two times I did this the first selection was Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles. This time, I pre-determined that I would pass on Bolles no matter what the board looked like simply to see how that changed the ultimate outcome.

Round 1 (23rd) â?? Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Off the board: LB Zach Cunningham, LB Haason Reddick, TE David Njoku,

Other players considered: RB Christian McCaffrey, TE O.J. Howard, DE Taco Charlton, DE Derek Barnett, DE Charles Harris, OL Cam Robinson

I could have gone several ways here. There is a group of Giants pans who will pan me for not selecting Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. I know that. I believe, though, that fixing the offensive line is more important that adding a tight end, and getting a guy most think can be an instant starter at a tackle spot was something I wasn’t going to pass up. Also, with the depth of tight ends in this draft I felt confident I could get a good one later on. I would have been really tempted to take Reddick or Cunningham here, but both were already off the board. Bolles, incidentally, was still available.

Ramczyk, oddly, is ranked N0. 23 on our newest prospect Big Board.

Here is some what Chris wrote in his Ramczyk prospect profile: