New York Giants: Teammates Hope That Johnathan Hankins Returns

The New York Giants have yet to sign defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins. His teammates hope that he does eventually return.

After spending a lot of money in the offseason last season on the defensive side of the ball, the New York Giants had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. Due to the Giants not having a lot of money to spend this offseason, they have been trying to maintain what they have.

One of the priorities for the Giants this offseason was to get a long-term deal done with Jason Pierre-Paul. After using the franchise tag on him originally, they were able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

Now, the focus has turned to signing Johnathan Hankins. Hankins has been with the Giants the past few seasons, and his teammates …

