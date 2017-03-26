Forum Post: Haason Reddick…how high would the Giants have to move up?

Yes he played at Temple as opposed to an SEC school. But this guy is every bit the player people talked about when discussing Floyd (which I hated as the Giants pick) except with more work ethic and strength.
So if Floyd went top ten, where does this kid go? Most mocks Ive seen have him going 15-25, which puts us on the very edge. If the Giants love him, I think we would have to move up, significantly, to do so. Just a cursory look at other teams ahead of us, I see trading up to 15 behind the Eagles would be the necessary move if the Giants want him badly. Personally I think he is the last piece to going from being the great D we were last year to being a truly Offense wrecking, carnivorous defense you cant game plan against. I have not been as sold on a linebacker pick in the first round in years, probably ever. But we just committed big dollars to our DL. We also have a very good secondary with a burgeoning star at SS. We have been very frugal with our LBs…and I understand why. Reddick would not only instantly benefit from the likes of the secondary behind him, the two pass rushers that are going to command attention of multiple blockers in front of him, but he and Collins would make those dink and dunk, 3 step offenses like the Pats have fits.
I have never seen a player that woukd have the instantaneous impact that Reddick would. The unmentioned fact in this post, that he walked on to the team, also shows that he will work for his success. I know BBI has been fairly warm to his being our choice. But I think he may not even make it to 15, however, if he made it to 13, would you make the jump and what would you be willing to give up?
…him being a walk-on is a mentioned fact in the post. You mentioned it yourself.
Giants tend to like long athletes
THat got sent home from the combine? I ask because I like that guy lol. From what I have heard and read he’s just a mean sob who is adored by his teammates. Sorry if i am wrong. I know there’s a lb in this draft that is nasty and talented. I think it’s reddick but could be wrong. I want that nasty fuck on this defense
Foster was the one sent home. I’d take either guy?
Foster, Bama
Reddick that is. Is it me or does it seem like 30 players are locked to go top 20? Someone unexpected will be at 23… whether we pick them is another story
I think he will be there at 23. I think he will fall back a bit as we get closer to draft.
take light DEs and try to make them LBs, or OLBs and make them DEs or Sams or Wills, but I think this guy is different. I agree that he is a fast, versatile player that can make an impact as a pass rusher, sideline to sideline tackler, or in coverage. I dont see the Giants moving up for him, or anyone else in the first round.
Dont be a prick! Lol. I said not mentioned because I was done talking about his atttibutes and had realized I hadnt yet pointed that out.
I understand that many people talk about players who wont be there at 23, but this guy is such a talent and just a good football player, I think he goes before 15. His being 5″ shorter than Floyd is exactly why he is the more likeable prospect. He can get under most Tackles and TEs. The last time I wanted a prospect this badly was Conklin last year. Prior to that, I think it was Roethlisberger.
The guy I want is Cam Robinson.
Id be okay with Robinson. Hes the only OL I want at 23. I want the nasty that Bama guys bring. But he apparently has average ability. Reddick is a game wrecker with our D.
And how do you “not think he represents good value?” Hes a potential 3 down LB which the Giants havent had in years, and can actually add to an already fiercesome defensive personnel.
I just think there is too much projecting necessary in terms of position and competition level. He has talent, no doubt, but I see him more as a prospect in the #30-#50 range and not #23.
I’d much rather have Foster or Davis. I’d take Reddick over Cunningham though.
Flowers, Fluker, and Robinson is an OL you wouldn’t pick a fight with.
My favorite LB in the draft. I really like Njoku, Howard, Cunningham and Lamp as well. Reddick is like 3rd in my list right after Howard and Njoku. I doubt Reese would move up to get Reddick. He had a value board and unless he is head over heal in love with somebody, he usually stands still.
he doesn’t show the thump I’d like to see for a 1st rd LB.
|he doesn’t show the thump I’d like to see for a 1st rd LB.
That’s my thinking about him too. I feel the same way about Cunningham.
He’ll probably be there at 23 and the Giants aren’t taking him.
Yeah, it would be great to get a 4th RT on this team!
Before you ask, Hart, Fluker, Flowers. Giants need a LT. That’s Ramczyk or Bolles, possibly Garcia in the 2nd.
In my view you don’t take those type of guys in the 1st.
Mike Mayock on Reddick’s Senior Bowl experience:
Player who made the most money:
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: He had a really impressive week. He was a hand-in-the-dirt 4-3 defensive end with a lot of sack production at Temple, but down here they asked him to stand up and play two different positions, and every day he got better. His attitude about the switch was terrific; I got a kick out of how he embraced it. The last two days of practice, I don’t think he lost a rep. He bounced around and made plays all week. At 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds I think he showed versatility. I came into the week wondering what he would be at the next level, and at the end of the practice sessions I left thinking he could be an inside linebacker in a 3-4, an outside linebacker in a 4-3, and an occasional edge rusher. Bottom line: He showed he can do a bunch of things and do them well.
So we’d be lucky to land this guy but he’ll probably be gone
I think Cam Robinson can play left tackle. It’s a mistake to think he’s just another Ereck Flowers or DJ Fluker. There is much to distinguish them.
He’s a young guy, doesn’t turn 22 until October. And, yeah, I know we heard that about Flowers, but again, Robinson isn’t Flowers. I think he’s smarter and more coachable, which is why I believe his best football is ahead of him. It’s also why I expect him to go in the top twenty despite the current projections.
