Forum Post: Haason Reddick…how high would the Giants have to move up?

This guy is everything Leonard Floyd was except stouter at the POA, stronger and more versatile. Unlike Floyd, Reddick has actually played on all three levels of D, not just flashed. Unlike Floyd, he doesnt get caught up in the wash and isnt just “in the neighborhood” of the tackle. He is actually initiating the play and making the tackle. Unlike Floyd, he isnt guided aside once the Tackle gets his feet, he can hook and suddenly take an inside approach to the quarterback.

Yes he played at Temple as opposed to an SEC school. But this guy is every bit the player people talked about when discussing Floyd (which I hated as the Giants pick) except with more work ethic and strength.

So if Floyd went top ten, where does this kid go? Most mocks Ive seen have him going 15-25, which puts us on the very edge. If the Giants love him, I think we would have to move up, significantly, to do so. Just a cursory look at other teams ahead of us, I see trading up to 15 behind the Eagles would be the necessary move if the Giants want him badly. Personally I think he is the last piece to going from being the great D we were last year to being a truly Offense wrecking, carnivorous defense you cant game plan against. I have not been as sold on a linebacker pick in the first round in years, probably ever. But we just committed big dollars to our DL. We also have a very good secondary with a burgeoning star at SS. We have been very frugal with our LBs…and I understand why. Reddick would not only instantly benefit from the likes of the secondary behind him, the two pass rushers that are going to command attention of multiple blockers in front of him, but he and Collins would make those dink and dunk, 3 step offenses like the Pats have fits.

I have never seen a player that woukd have the instantaneous impact that Reddick would. The unmentioned fact in this post, that he walked on to the team, also shows that he will work for his success. I know BBI has been fairly warm to his being our choice. But I think he may not even make it to 15, however, if he made it to 13, would you make the jump and what would you be willing to give up?